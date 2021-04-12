With highest single-day surge of 1,52,879, India's active cases of COVID-19 at 11,08,087

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): With the highest single-day surge of 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases, the total active cases in India now stands at 11,08,087.

As per data from the union health ministry, the total number of infections reached 1,33,58,805 including 1,20,81,443 recoveries and 1,69,275 deaths.

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with as many as 63,294 new cases, 34,008 recoveries and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 34,07,245.

The national capital reported also witnessed the highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 cases in Delhi now stand at 7,25,197, including 34,341 active cases, 6,79,573 recoveries and 11,283 deaths.

Karnataka reported 10,250 new coronavirus cases, 2,638 discharges and 40 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is now 10,65,290, while the total discharged cases are 9,83,157. There are 69,225 active cases.

Kerala reported 6,986 new coronavirus cases, 2,358 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 44,389. The death toll in the state is 4,783.

A significant spike in cases was also reported in Uttar Pradesh, with 15,353 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases stand at 71,241, while 6,11,622 patients have recovered so far.

Gujarat, meanwhile, reported as many as 5,469 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the case tally to 3,47,495, including 27,568 active cases.

As many as 6,618 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,314 discharges and 22 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu. The total cases now stands at 9,33,434, including 8,78,571 recoveries, 12,908 deaths, and 41,955 active cases.

In Andhra Pradesh, 3,495 fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 9,25,401 in the state. Of them, 20,954 are active. Total deaths increased to 7,300.

A total of 3,116 new COVID-19 cases, 3,121 recoveries and 59 deaths have been reported in Punjab, while Uttarakhand reported 1,333 new cases and eight deaths. The state's case tally rose to 1,08,812.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 915 new COVID-19 cases (288 from the Jammu division and 627 from the Kashmir division), 330 recoveries and 5 deaths.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 10 crore mark on Sunday with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

India continues to administer the highest average doses per day, as per the ministry. (ANI)