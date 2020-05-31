With highest spike of 8,380 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,82,143; death toll crosses 5,000 mark

New Delhi [India], May [India], May 31 (ANI): India's COVID-19 cases witnessed its highest spike as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the latest data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll due to the infection has crossed the 5,000 mark.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases, 86,984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,164 deaths, it added.

Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus-affected state as the cases there have reached 65,168. In Tamil Nadu, 21,184 infection cases were reported, 18,549 in Delhi and 16,343 in Gujarat. (ANI)