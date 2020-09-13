With highest spike of COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, India's total case tally crosses 46 lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): With the highest spike of 97,570 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally has gone beyond the 46-lakh mark, the central government said on Saturday.

With this latest spike, the count of COVID-19 cases stands at 46,59,985 of which, there are a total of 9,58,316 active cases while 36,24,197 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union health ministry said.

The current death toll due to coronavirus in the country rose to 77,472 after 1,201 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra which is the most affected by the pandemic reported 22,084 new cases, 13,489 discharged cases and 391 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state rose to 10,37,765 including 7,28,512 recoveries and 2,79,768 active cases, according to Public Health Department, Maharashtra.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,495 new cases, 6,227 discharged cases, and 76 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 4,97,066 including 47,110 active cases, 4,41,649 recovered cases and 8,307 deaths, as per the state's Health Department.

Delhi reported 4,321 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours and 3,141 people recovered/discharged/migrated. The total cases in the national capital rose to 2,14,069 including 4,715 deaths and 1,81,295 recovered/discharged/migrated cases. The active cases are at 28,059, as per the government of Delhi.

In Karnataka, 9,140 new cases of coronavirus and 94 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. There are 4,49,551 cases in the State now, including 3,44,556 discharges and 97,815 active cases, according to State's Health Department.

Kerala reported 2,885 new cases today. The active cases now stand at 28,802, while 75,848 patients have recovered so far, according to the Kerala government.

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,901 new cases today. The total cases in the state rise to 5,57,587 out of which 95,733 are active. Total recoveries stand at 4,57,008. The death toll is at 4,846, as per the state's Health Department.



Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad in a press conference here said 6,846 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the last 24 hours and 6,085 people were discharged. The active cases in the state are 67,955. A total of 2,33,527 people were discharged. The total death toll is 4,349 in Uttar Pradesh.

Bihar reported 1,421 new cases and 1700 recovered cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,56,866 so far including 14,899 active cases, 1,41,158 recovered cases and 808 deaths, as per Bihar's Health Department.

West Bengal reported 3,161 new cases and 59 deaths today, taking total cases to 1,99,493 including 1,72,085 discharged cases, 23,521 active cases and 3,887 deaths, as per the state's Health Department.

Punjab reported 2,441 new cases and 76 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 77,057. The death toll is at 2,288, according to Punjab Government.

Chandigarh reported 250 new cases today, taking the total cases to 7,542 including 89 deaths and 4,864 discharged cases, as per the Chandigarh health department.

Uttarakhand reported 1,115 new cases and 603 discharged cases today. COVID tally in the state rose to 30,336, including 402 deaths and 20,031 recovered, Uttarakhand Control Room.

Himachal Pradesh reported 181 new cases and 104 recoveries since 9 pm yesterday, taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,965 so far, including 2,950 active cases, 5,928 recoveries, and 70 deaths, as per state's Health Department.

Manipur reported 152 new cases, 100 recovered cases and one death over the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state stands at 7,731 so far, including 1,584 active cases, 6,102 recovered cases and 45 deaths, according to Manipur's Health Department.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,698 new cases today; 838 from Jammu division and 860 from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases now stands at 52,410 including 16,261 active cases, 35,285 recoveries and 864 deaths, as per Govt of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Puducherry, 419 new cases, 455 discharged cases, and five deaths were reported today, taking the total number of cases to 19,439 including 14,238 discharged cases, 4,831 active cases and 370 deaths, according to the Health Department of Puducherry. (ANI)

