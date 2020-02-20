With home flooded for 3 months, Jashpur-based family contemplate taking 'Jal Samadhi'

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): A family in Jashpur said that it will soon take 'jal samadhi' as it is fed up with the administration which neglected to take action as their house remains flooded three months after water started to seep into it due to a block in a nearby water stream.

One of the members of the family said: "Our house has been flooded for the last three months, we have no other option now but to take jal samadhi".

Jashpur District Magistrate said: "They had given their complaint following which we had sent SDM Jashpur to the spot. The area they're living in has become low-lying due to some constructions. We are deliberating on what action to take. Perhaps a small outlet will have to be built to drain the water." (ANI)

