With IIM's help, UP will aid PM's 5 trillion USD economy dream: UP ministers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Involving Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in mulling on how to develop the state will help in achieving the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, said Mohsin Raza, cabinet minister, Uttar Pradesh government.

Raza along with other cabinet colleagues are participating in the second session of 'Leadership Development Program-Manthan' in collaboration with the IIM-Lucknow on Sunday. The first session was held on last Sunday while the third session is scheduled for September 22.

"All officers and ministers will sit together and decide how the Uttar Pradesh government will help in contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a dollar 5 trillion economy and increase the rate of growth. We have 2.5 years left with us and we are mulling on the development of the state with the help of IIM," said Raza, Minority Welfare Minister of the state.

In the second session apart from ministers, top officials also participated.

"Government and IIM will brainstorm on how to bring more development and develop into Uttam Pradesh. This is a good initiative and will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state," said Shrikant Sharma, Energy Minister of the state. (ANI)