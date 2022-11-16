With increased urbanisation, pertinent to integrate natural infrastructure in our city's masterplan: Environment Min

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav said that with increased urbanisation exacerbating effects of climate change, it is pertinent to integrate natural infra in our city's masterplan for climate adaptation.

As per a press release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Nature Conservancy India hosted an event at the India Pavilion on the sidelines of COP27. The topic of discussion was "Climate Smart Urban Development: An Ecosystem-based Adaptation (EbA) for Enhancing Climate Resilience in India."

The event witnessed the launch of two reports, one on "An integrated approach for urban wetland restoration - A case study of Sembakkam Lake, Chennai, Tamil Nadu" and the other on "Greenprint for Chennai - Integrating natural infrastructure for city planning".

Bhupender Yadav said that the greenprint being developed by The Nature Conservancy India and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority is a noteworthy example that aligns with this objective and informs adaptation needs for a rapidly growing Chennai city.

He said, "I am proud that this work is being showcased at the India pavilion of COP27 and echoes the India's vision of Lifestyle for Environment."



"As we talk about Climate Smart Urban Development, combatting desertification comes as another important challenge. I am happy to share with you all today that, the Government of India under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the restoration of 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030," he added.

Union Minister Yadav further added, "As we enter the Amrit Kaal in our country's development growth in coming decades, India's urban transformation remains in the heart of this journey."

He further added that this transformation is unique as it will come at the time where the impact of as well as the global momentum to respond to climate change will heighten.

Managing Director, The Nature Conservancy India, Dr Annapurna Vancheswaran, said, "Our lake restoration work is a classic example of Ecosystem-based Adaptation, a type of nature-based solution to climate change. The research led by The Nature Conservancy and other institutions demonstrates that nature-based solutions can deliver up to a third of the emission reductions we need by 2030".

TNC is the leading conservation organization working to make a positive impact around the world in more than 76 countries and territories. Founded in 1951, the mission of The Nature Conservancy is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends. (ANI)

