With Jhanki Yatra, Janmashtami celebrated in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) [India], August 30 (ANI): Kashmiri Pandits and other communities came together on Monday, in Srinagar, and celebrated Janmashtami, to give out the message of brotherhood.

To celebrate the festival, a Jhanki Yatra was carried out through the streets of Srinagar, from Zandar Mohalla Habba Kadal downtown to Lal Chowk.

People danced and chanted prayers of "Hare Krishna Hare Ram" as a decorated truck with idols of Lord Krishna passed through the streets amidst tight security and Covid-19 protocol.

Many people- women and men, young and old- took part in the Jhanki Yatra, a procession, to celebrate the festival of Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.

"This Jhanki Yatra is a beautiful way of celebrating Janmashtami because through this we can show our devotion towards Lord Krishna," a local said.

"An act of brotherhood has been shown today as all the other communities of Kashmir, cooperated during the Yatra and it was smoothly conducted", said another local.

This act of brotherhood received a good response from all over Kashmir. (ANI)