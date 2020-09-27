With low key Navratri, businesses suffer in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): The local vendors of Gujarat have raised concerns over losses to their business as Navratri celebration will be kept low-key due to COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Law Garden is a public garden with a market for handicraft goods. During festivals, the sale of these handicraft pieces increases and vendors manage to earn well, but since the novel coronavirus hit the country, the businessmen are upset.

Expressing disappointment over a business setback, a local shopkeeper at the Law Garden market said, "Navaratri festival boosts our sales, but this time it won't be organised. People are not buying lehengas or other stuff which used to be profitable for us."



Boutique owner Jasdeep in Surat said, "Navratri is one of the festivals whose preparation starts right from January-February, we procure the fabric and start designing keeping in mind the need of the market. This year has been unfortunate and we are not sure what to expect out of the festival."

Jewellery business is also getting affected due to the pandemic which otherwise would have made a good sale.

"Navratri brings an annual big sale opportunity for our jewellery business, we hold back to back exhibitions, but due to the pandemic, everything has been cancelled and our business is suffering," handmade jewellery vendor Deval Bhutti said.

Deputy mayor of Surat, Nirav Shah said, "Due to the circumstances causes by the pandemic, the glorious festival of Navratri may not be organised with usual grandeur. We have to be careful and avoid public gathering."

Total active cases in Gujarat has touched 16,463 and 3,406 people have died due to the COVID-19 infection, as stated by the Health Department on Sunday. There are 6,07,071 patients under quarantine in the state. (ANI)

