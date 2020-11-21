With low visibility and thick haze, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Low visibility and a thick haze seem to have become a norm of an early morning in the national capital as the air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday.

As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 313.

Most parts of the city reported AQIs in the 'poor' category including the area around Anand Vihar (256), RK Puram (290), and Patparganj (279), data from the Central Pollution Control Board



The air quality in Dwarka Sector 8 and Jahangirpuri was reported in the 'very poor' category, with AQIs of 303 and 323 respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the national capital. (ANI)

