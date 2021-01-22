With 'Made in India' solutions, nation controlled COVID-19 spread, improved medical infra: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country was able to contain COVID-19 spread with "Made in India" solutions and also improved the medical infrastructure.

Addressing the 18th Convocation of Tezpur University, PM Modi said that India took quick and proactive decisions to combat the pandemic and did not wait for the problem to aggravate.

"At the beginning of our COVID-19 fight, there were apprehensions the country will be devastated due to coronavirus in the absence of resources. But India showed that if one has resolve and resilience then resources can be developed quickly. India did the same. India took quick, proactive decisions and did not wait for the problem to aggravate. With Made in India solutions, we controlled the spread of the virus and improved our health infrastructure," he said.

"Today's India is not afraid of working on experiments for solving problems. The world's largest banking inclusion campaign is ongoing in India. The world's largest toilet building, house-providing, clean-drinking water providing, and vaccination drive is in India," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India is helping other countries with research related to vaccines and the production capacity of the country.

Had we not believed our researchers, scholars, scientists, and industry, it would not have been possible, he added.

PM Modi also equated the historic win of the Indian cricket team against Australia to a "life lesson" and praised players' approach to fight in challenging conditions.

"The Indian team in Australia is a great example of the change in approach. Even after losing the first test, they continued fighting. Even after suffering injuries, our players kept fighting for wins and kept looking for new solutions. In challenging conditions, they stood up to challenge. Some players may have been less experienced, but their bravery was no less. They created history with the right talent and temperament. They defeated such an experienced team like Australia. This performance of our players is a life lesson," he said.



"The first lesson is we should be confident about our ability. The second is if we move forward with a positive mindset then the result will also come positive. The third is if you have an option to go out safely and on the other hand you have an option of a win then you should explore the possibility of a win. Even if you lose, while trying to win, it can't be considered as a loss. You should not be afraid of taking risks and doing experiments. We have to be proactive and fearless," PM Modi added.

PM Modi asserted that the New Education Policy strengthens the education policy for data analysis, which would help the entire process of admission, teaching, and evaluation.

I am sure Tezpur University will play a major role in realizing these goals of the NEP 2020, he said. (ANI)