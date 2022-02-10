With Mission Indradhanush 4.0, govt reaching to every child, mother for vaccinations, says Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government is reaching every child and every single mother for vaccinations under the Mission Indradhanush 4.0.

"With Mission Indradhanush 4.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is reaching every child, every single mother for vaccinations," Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.



Earlier on February 7, Union Health Minister launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 4.0.

On the occasion, Mandaviya said, "Prime Minister wants the vaccination coverage to be 90 per cent. States and the Centre have to put collective efforts into it."

"Prime Minister visioned the Indradhanush for a universal vaccination which is accessible and received justifiably by all," he added. (ANI)

