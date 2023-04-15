With new clothes and delicious food Bengalis welcome New Year 'Poila Boishakh'

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): 'Poila Boishakh' marks the beginning of the traditional New Year for the Bengali-speaking people across the world who celebrate the occasion with much fervour.

'Poila Boishakh,' which falls on Saturday this year marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar.

According to Bengali Sakabdi, the first day of the year is considered to be the most auspicious day.

'Poila Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis all across the world irrespective of geographical location but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali-speaking areas of India including West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

To celebrate 'Noboborsho' (New Year), homes are cleaned and decorated to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decorated with alpana, which is a painting done with a mixture of rice and flour.

On the New Year, people wearing new dresses go to temples to pray and get blessings from God. The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and art performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other saying "Shubho Nobo Borsho" (Happy New Year).

Traditional food is prepared at homes and restaurants, especially in Kolkata, serve authentic Bengali cuisine that offer a gastronomic delight.



Shopkeepers start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja wishing for a prosperous year ahead.

They start new account books of our business in the name of god. As a custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on trader's accounts book to bring good fortune in business.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his good wishes on the occasion of Poila Boishakh

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Shubho Nabo Barsho! May the year ahead bring joy and exceptional health. The Bengali culture and heritage are admired all over. As a new year commences, I pray for everyone's happiness and good health. Shubho Nabo Borsho."

Late on Friday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata and prayed for divine providence, according to a tweet posted by the All India Trinamool Congress. "She extended her heartfelt wishes for a healthy, energetic & blessed year ahead. Let's embrace the new year with optimism & resolve to create a brighter tomorrow for our beloved state," the AITCofficial tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Raj Bhavan opened its doors to the public on Poila Boishakh.

"Bengal has walked in the new dawn during this 'Nobo borsho'. The youth power has been unleashed and the youth will see that peace and harmony are established in society. Bengal will regain its glory," said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayer at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple on the occasion of Poila Boishakh in Udaipur on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered prayers at Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on the occasion of bengali-new-year">Bengali New Year.

Poila Boishakh connects all ethnic Bengalis irrespective of religious and regional differences. (ANI)

