With "new initiatives and some risks", India trying to save itself from global crisis: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Highlighting the reforms undertaken by the Centre for the development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is trying its best to save itself from the global crisis and economic slowdown.

Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Rojgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, through video conferencing today.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "For fulfillment of the resolve of a developed India, we are marching ahead on the path of self-reliant India. The efficiency of government departments has increased due to the efforts of our Karmayogis. 7-8 years of hard work is behind it."



He said the reforms undertaken in the last eight years have steered India to become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

"India is today 5th largest economy in the world. In the last eight years, we have jumped to the 5th position from the 10th position. It is true that many big economies of the world are struggling with inflation and unemployment...The side effects of the biggest crisis in 100 years cannot just go away in 100 days," PM said.

"Despite this, India, with full force, new initiatives and some risks, has been trying to save itself from the global crisis. We have been able to save ourselves till now with your cooperation. We have, in the last eight years, minimized the issues which created obstacles in our economy," he added.

Prime Minister said India is scaling new heights with 'Make In India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Abhiyan. The initiatives have led to a significant rise in the number of exports.

Till 2014, PM Modi said there were only a few hundred startups in the country, but today the number has exceeded to 80,000.



"India's youth is our biggest strength. The focus is on skilling India's youth for a brighter future. StartUp India has given wings to the aspirations of our country's youth," PM said.

He said the manufacturing and tourism sector generate a lot of employment opportunities and the government is focusing on expanding these sectors.

PM Modi said Khadi and Village Industries are great examples of employment generation in rural India. "In these years, more than one crore jobs have been created in Khadi and Village Industries," he said.

During the Rojgar Mela, appointment letters are handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

According to a statement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this is a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring the welfare of citizens.

As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode," the statement said. The new recruits from across the country will join 38 Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

"The appointees will join the government at various levels viz Group - A, Group - B (Gazetted), Group - B (Non-Gazetted) and Group - C. The posts on which appointments are being made include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others," the PMO statement said.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board.

"For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled," the statement concluded. (ANI)

