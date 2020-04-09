With no ATM cards, senior citizens in Delhi queue up at banks to withdraw money

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Senior citizens who do not have ATM card, were seen queuing up at the banks to withdraw money amid lockdown due to coronavirus here on Thursday.

From the Jahangir Puri area of the national capital, a senior citizen who lives in a 'Jhuggi' (small hut) said, "We have no option, we have to come to bank as we have no ATM card.

"There are two persons in my family and they are not working because of lockdown so for the survival of my family, I have to come to bank to withdraw my pension," the senior citizen said.

Shanti Devi, a 70-year-old resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri slum, said, "We have no option, we have to withdraw our pension by queuing in banks since morning. I do not have an ATM card and all three people in my family used to work but after lockdown, they are unable to earn money. Pension is the only support, so I have to come to bank for it."

Another local, a 65-year-old Vimala Devi, said, "I am illiterate, I do not know how to withdraw money from ATMs, I do not have an ATM card,"

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced sealing of 20 coronavirus hotspots to contain the spread of coronavirus and made it compulsory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors to contain the spread of the virus.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached to 669. (ANI)

