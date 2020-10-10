With no help from Delhi govt, poor parents, guardians struggle to pay board exam fees

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Priya, the sole breadwinner of a family of 10, earns Rs 8,500 per month. This month, however, she spent Rs 1,800, all in one go as she paid the Class 10 board exam registration fee for her younger sister Gunjan who studies in a government school.

This as the Delhi government, unlike 2019, has this time refused to bear the cost of Class 10 and 12 exam registration fees, hiked by the CBSE last year, for the government and aided school students.

With the Delhi government refusing to bear the cost, the parents and guardians like Priya, belonging to economically weaker sections, are finding it tough to pay the hiked registration fee amid the COVID-19-induced pay cuts and job losses.

Gunjan said they had a hard time paying her fees as Priya is the sole breadwinner of the family after the recent death of their father. "She earns just around Rs 8,500 per month. We face a lot of hardship but we manage somehow. The government should do something to help us." Gunjan said.

Many like gardener Ram Baran had to take a loan to pay for the board exam registration. "I earn Rs 10,000 to 12,000 every month and have five children to feed. I barely earn enough for house rent and food, so I had to take a loan, besides arranging money through other sources, to pay Rs 2,100 for my son's registration," said the father of a Class 10 student, adding he chose a government school for his son because the private ones charge exorbitant amounts.



While the registration for 2021 CBSE board exams has started, students from humble backgrounds are still struggling to keep up with the ongoing online classes.

Gunjan said that she doesn't always have a smartphone with her to take up the online classes.

"Online classes have been a little difficult as teachers send us worksheets to complete at home but since I don't have a mobile phone of my own, it is hard to keep up," she said. (ANI)