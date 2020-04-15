With no income, daily wage labourers depend on Delhi govt for food

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Thousands of daily wage labourers who have lost their livelihood due to coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown are now dependent on the Delhi government for food.

Indraaj, who hails from Varanasi, comes daily at a school near Gandhi Nagar market where the Delhi government is serving food.

He used to work in a factory before the lockdown. His employer is not responding to his phone calls now.

"I am standing in the queue from 10 am to get food. Sometimes we have to sleep hungry. I am not getting any help form my employer. He is not responding to my calls. We get food here daily at this school," Indraaj told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced to provide food to people in the national capital after workers started rushing to their native places following the announcement of nationwide lockdown from March 25.

A woman said she is not getting dry ration for want of a ration card but she is getting food regularly at the school.

People gathered there were seen following the norms of social distancing. They came with utensils so that they can take food for their family members as well.

The Chief Minister has earlier said that the government is serving food to around 6 lakh people at various night shelters and schools.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging COVID-19 positive cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,561 coronavirus cases in Delhi including 30 cured/discharged and 30 deaths. (ANI)

