With no labourers due to lockdown, farmers in Ludhiana call for govt's help

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): Farmers in Ladian Kalan village of Ludhiana have urged the government for help as labourers are not coming to work due to COVID-19 lockdown.

The farmers say that some of their harvests are yet to be reaped as there are not many labourers left here to work.

"There is shortage of labour due to coronavirus and lockdown. We request the government to allow labours to come and work in the farms," a farmer, Inderjit, told ANI on Friday.

Another farmer, Gurminder Singh, said, "Labours have gone to their villages. So, there will be more problems in the future."

Echoing similar sentiments, another farmer said, "There is a problem of labour. We demand the government that we want labours to come to work so that the crops are not destroyed."

However, Punjab Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said, "No labourer have left from Punjab. They were stopped. A list of workers enrolled under MNREGA is being prepared they will also render services."

"There is no need to worry. I also assure labourers that there are enough shelter homes in the state. They need not worry about food," he added. (ANI)

