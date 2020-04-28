With no ration card 73-year-old faces hunger in Dantewada, Panchayat officer assures help

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 28 (ANI): A 73-year-old woman in Dantewada's Chote Karka village is facing trouble securing food and clean drinking water.

Kaate Poyam, lives in a thatched house along with her grandson (12). The family is reeling under poverty and claims that the government-sponsored schemes are not reaching them as Poyam does not possess a ration card.

Chote Karka village, which is located in the Naxal infested district, is situated across the Indravati river.

Poyam said that her elder grandson (14) had gone to Andhra Pradesh a couple of months ago for earning livelihood but she is unaware of his whereabouts due to the ongoing lockdown. The family was suffering from poverty from the pre-lockdown period.

"I do not have a ration card. I am not any getting grains from the Panchayat. My elder grandson is in Andhra Pradesh but now I do not know where he is. He had gone to Andhra Pradesh to earn money for the family," she said while speaking to media.

Notably, the woman only has a voter ID card and claims to exercise her right to vote in every election.

Meanwhile, S. Alok, District Panchayat Chief executive officer has assured that the issues faced by Poyam will be looked into and help will be provided to her family.

"We have got to know about this case from the media. I will send an official who will look into the issues faced by this woman. Also, efforts will be made to ensure she receives benefits under various government schemes," he added. (ANI)

