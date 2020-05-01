With no source of income Sri Lankan refugees in Chennai brace for coronavirus crisis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): With lockdown in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, some Sri Lankan refugees living in Chennai are facing hardships as they have no source of income.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coronavirus, has been extended and is now slated to end on May 3.

Mohan, a refugee said: "Police had given us permission to live outside refugee camps. We used to work as guides but now we don't have a source of income."

Sri Lankan refugees are now finding various ways to tide over the crisis.

According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2162 coronavirus cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu with 1210 cured/migrated/discharged and 27 deaths.

The total number of positive cases in the country has reached 33,610, including 24,162 active cases of the virus, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)