Representative Image
Representative Image

With over 3 lakh devotees, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine records highest number of pilgrims this Navratri

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:49 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Over 3 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine here in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in Reasi district during the just concluded Sharda Navratra, recording the highest number of pilgrims from September 29 to October 7.
According to the CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Simrandeep Singh, "A record 3,64,643 number of pilgrims visited the shrine during the nine-day festival which hogged the limelight this year due to the nearly constructed golden cave entrance, langar and presence of reputed singers for reciting bhajans during the aarti.
The previous figures of passengers visiting the shrine are 3.18 lakh in 2018, 3.03 lakh in 2017, 3.50 lakh in 2016, 2.76 lakh in 2015 and 2 lakh in 2014.
During the Navratra, 51,225 pilgrims availed the langar service being run by the board.
Around 55,477 used the services of pony, pithu and palki to reach the cave.
While 71,000 pilgrims availed the cable car facility from Bhawan to Bhairon and back, as many as 16,000 pilgrims used the battery car service between Ardhkumari and holy cave.
Singh said that 5,260 pilgrims obtained the helicopter service to reach the shrine.
Renowned singer Sonu Nigam, sufi singer-BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, Gurdas Mann, Kavita Paudwal, Jaspinder Narula and Lakhwinder Wadali has performed at the shrine.
Navratri marks Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, which signifies the victory of good over evil.

The tenth day of the Navratri festival is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:54 IST

Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashmi, a Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri each year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:44 IST

Maharashtra CM, Nitin Gadkari, others attend RSS Vijaydashmi event

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8(ANI): Several dignitaries from different walks of life took part in Rashtriya Swanyamsewak Sangh's (RSS) "Path Sanchalan March" along with its chief Mohan Bhagwat here on the occasion of Vijaydashmi on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:37 IST

IAF safeguard our skies with courage, commitment: President on...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): On the occasion of 87th Air Force Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) safeguard our skies with "courage and commitment".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:15 IST

Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted that isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:09 IST

EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to countrymen on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday extended warm greetings to his countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:09 IST

Strategic relevance of Balakot air strikes is resolve of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The strategic relevance of Balakot air strikes is the resolve of the political leadership to punish the perpetrators of terrorism, Air Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:00 IST

Dusshera inspires us to live by honesty, truthfulness: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Greeting the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the festival inspires us to live by honesty and truthfulness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:44 IST

Delhi: 9-yr old murder case solved by Crime Branch, 2 held

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Two men were arrested on Monday after the crime branch solved a nine-year-old case in which the accused kidnapped victim from Kapashera in Delhi, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:35 IST

This Aligarh Madarasa teaches self-defence to children of mob...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): A Madrasa in Aligarh is imparting self-defence education to several children who lost their parents in incidents of the mob violence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:29 IST

IAF continues to serve India with utmost dedication, excellence:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): On the occasion of Air Force Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the "air warriors and their families" while stating that the Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to serve the country with "utmost dedication and excellence".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:15 IST

K'taka: Lone BSP MLA dances joyfully on drum beats at Gramin...

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Lone BSP MLA in Karnataka, N Mahesh, was seen dancing joyfully at Gramin Dasara event in Kollegal of Chamarajanagar district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:04 IST

PM Modi greets nation on Dussehra

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Read More
iocl