Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): More than 45,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 by the Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday, the highest single-day tests conducted by any state, said Alok Kumar, Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
"Yesterday we tested more than 45,000 samples for COVID-19. This is the highest test conducted by any state in a single day. Our positivity still lies below 4 per cent," informed Kumar in a tweet.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 39,724, including 13,758 active cases.
While 24,983 have cured/recovered/migrated, the death toll stands at 983. (ANI)
With over 45,000 samples, highest single-day COVID tests conducted in UP
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:35 IST
Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): More than 45,000 samples were tested for COVID-19 by the Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday, the highest single-day tests conducted by any state, said Alok Kumar, Secretary to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.