With over 50,000 new cases, India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 83.64 lakhs

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India recorded 50,209 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 83,64,086, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Thursday.

With 55,331 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,27,962 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 77,11,809.

The country's toll due to coronavirus surged to 1,24,315 after 704 deaths today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,42,08,384 samples have been tested for coronavirus to November 4, of these, 12,09,425 samples were tested yesterday.

Maharashtra reported 5,246 cases, 11,277 discharges, and 117 deaths on Thursday, taking the tally of the State to 17,03,444 including 15,51,282 recoveries and 44,804 deaths. Active cases is at 1,06,519.

Karnataka has reported 3,156 new COVID-19 cases, 5,723 discharges, and 31 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases now at 8,38,929 including 33,095 active cases, 7,94,503 discharges, and 11,312 deaths.

A total of 6,715 new cases, 5,289 recoveries, and 66 deaths were recorded in Delhi today, taking the total number of cases to 4,16,653 including 3,71,155 recoveries, 38,729 active case, and 6,769 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed concern at the rise in the COVID-19 positivity rate in six districts in the national capital.

These districts are North, Central, North East, East, North West, and South East districts of Delhi, which are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.



Comparing the COVID trajectory of Delhi with that of the country, Dr Vardhan said, "The recovery rate of India is currently more than 92 per cent while that of Delhi is 89 per cent. Against a national case fatality rate of 1.49 per cent, Delhi continues to have a fatality rate of 1.71 per cent."

Tamil Nadu has reported 2,348 cases, 28 deaths, and 2,413 discharges today, as per the State Health Department. The total number of cases in the state is now at 7,36,777 including 7,06,444 discharges and 11,272 deaths. There are 19,061 active cases in the State.

A total of 222 cases and two deaths were reported in Manipur on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19,725 including 15,750 recoveries, 3,786 active cases, and 189 deaths.

Rajasthan detected 1,810 cases and 10 deaths today, taking the total positive cases in the state to 2,05,800 with 1,955 deaths, 1,87,544 recoveries/discharges and 16,301 active cases.

As many as 96 COVID-19 cases were reported in Chandigarh, taking the total number of positive cases to 14,794 to date, with 703 active cases, 13,862 cured cases, and 229 deaths.

Meanwhile, Punjab reported 541 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,35,834 including 1,26,932 discharges, 4,621 active cases, and 4,281 deaths.

A total of 524 new COVID-19 cases (185 from Jammu and 339 from Kashmir), 651 recoveries, and six deaths were reported from J-K today. Total positive cases now at 97,224, including 5,802 active cases, 89,905 recoveries and 1,517 deaths.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh's COVID19 tally is at 23,809 including 3,668 active cases, 19,755 recoveries, and 355 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 734 cases, five deaths, and 817 recoveries today, taking the total cases in the state to 1,74,825 including 2,992 deaths and 1,64,067 recoveries active cases stand at 7,766. (ANI)

