With passing away of Rajiv Tyagi Congress lost a tiger: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of party spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening.

Tyagi, who developed unease in the chest, was taken to hospital. He would have turned 54 in September.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "Congress has lost one of its tigers today. Congress will forever remember his love for the party and struggles. I pay my homage to him and condolences to his family."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "The untimely death of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi is a matter of personal grief for me. His loss can never be filled. He was an ideologically dedicated warrior. Condolence to his family on behalf of the entire Uttar Pradesh Congress. May God give his family the strength to face this irreparable loss."

Expressing his shock, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Am shocked and stunned at the death of Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi. May God give the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to his family to face this loss. Om Shanti!"

Congress leader Sachin Pilot tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed."

Expressing his shock, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Shocking! The death of Congress' spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi is a huge loss. May his soul rest in peace and family have the strength to bear this loss." (ANI)