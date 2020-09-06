With record spike of 90,633 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated.

The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,21,012 followed by Andhra Pradesh at 1,00,880.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,92,654 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 5, and over 4.88 crore samples have been tested so far.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.73 per cent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline. (ANI)