With record spike of 90,633, India becomes 2nd most COVID-affected country

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 70,626.

The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated.



Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The active cases in Maharashtra have reached 2,21,012.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 10,92,654 samples were tested for the pathogen on September 5, and over 4.88 crore samples have been tested so far.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's Case Fatality Rate has touched 1.73 per cent following a gradient of steady and sustained decline.

Meanwhile, with a record spike in new coronavirus cases in the country, which today became the world's second most COVID-affected country, the Union health ministry rushed teams to Punjab and Union Territory of Chandigarh, which has seen a surge in cases and fatalities.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) decided to rush central teams to assist the State/UT in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of COVID-19 patients with the aim to reduce mortality and save lives.

They shall also guide the State/UT in effectively addressing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The Centre also directed over 35 districts across the country to make full utilisation of RT-PCR testing to curb COVID-19 transmission and bring mortality rate below one percent. These districts include those which are exhibiting a high surge of coronavirus cases, viral caseload, and fatality due to the virus.

As many as 726 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Rajasthan till Sunday morning, the State's Health Department said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the State has gone up to 90,089 pf which 15,577 are active cases. A total of 1,130 people have lost their lives due to the pandemic so far.

At least seven police personnel lost their lives and 511 new coronavirus cases were found among Maharashtra Police in the last 24 hours.

A total of 173 police personnel have lost their lives due to the pandemic in the state so far, while 13,719 have recovered and returned to their homes, the Maharashtra Police said on Sunday.

As many as 478 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths have been reported in Puducherry today. The total number of cases stands at 17,032, including 5,086 active cases, 11,632 recovered cases & 314 deaths till date, said UT Health Department.

Himachal Pradesh Health Department stated that 83 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state today till now. The total number of cases rise to 7,105 including 2,003 active cases, 5,002 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Bihar reported 1,797 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,603. 1,30,300 patients have recovered till now and the death toll stands at 754, said State Health Department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,783 new COVID-19 cases, 5,820 discharges and 88 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,458, discharges to 4,04,186 and death toll to 7,836, according to State Health Department.

As many as 3082 new COVID-19 positive cases, 2196 recoveries and 10 deaths have been reported in Kerala today. The number of active cases now stands at 22, 676. So far, 64,755 persons have recovered, said KK Shailaja, Health Minister.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,794 new COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now at 4,98,125 including 99,689 active cases, 3,94,019 recoveries and 4,417 deaths, said State Health Department.

Manipur has reported 139 new COVID-19 positive cases, 189 recoveries and 2 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now at 7022 including 5164 recoveries, 1820 active cases and 38 deaths. The recovery rate is 73.54 per cent, said State Government.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases today; 668 from Jammu division and 648 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases now at 43,557 including 10,446 active cases, 32,327 recoveries and 784 deaths, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Six new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2819 including 97 active cases and 2452 discharges, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Karnataka reported 9,319 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 99,266. There have been 2,92,873 recoveries and 6,393 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 668 new positive cases have been reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 24,629 including 16,573 recoveries, 7,640 active cases and 341 deaths, said State Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,694 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 16,115, recoveries to 55,887 and death toll to 1,572, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 261 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Chandigarh today taking the total number of cases to 5763 including 2250 active cases, 3439 cured cases and 71 deaths, said Health Department, Chandigarh.

Haryana reported 2,277 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 76,549 including 806 deaths, said State Health Department. (ANI)
















