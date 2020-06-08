With reopening of religious places from today, people offer prayers at temples in national capital

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): More than two months after the nationwide lockdown was put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, people on Monday offered prayers at Kalka Ji Temple as the government has allowed reopening of religious places from today.

As per Ministry of Health guidelines, touching of idols/holy books, choir/singing groups are not allowed.

People also gathered at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk to offer prayers.

With national capital seeing rising cases of coronavirus, the devotees were seen wearing masks and taking precautions.

One of the devotees, who identified herself as Pushpa Gupta said: "This closed on March 22. It feels good to be here. I have been coming here ever since I was a child."

Subhash Goyal, Secretary, Gauri Shankar Temple further informed of the elaborate measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We have made adequate arrangements for sanitation. If somebody doesn't have a mask, we will provide him at the gate. We will maintain social distancing. Offerings like "prasad" and garlands are not allowed," he said.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 16,229 active cases of coronavirus in Delhi with 10,664 cured/migrated/discharged and 761 deaths. (ANI)