With rich biodiversity, Himachal most suitable for promotion of agri-tech startups: Jitendra Singh

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday said Himachal Pradesh with its rich biodiversity is most suitable for the promotion of Agri-tech startups.

Singh inaugurated a Science Museum at Aspirational District of Chamba in Himachal Pradesh in presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and other dignitaries.

Linking it to Start-Ups, Singh said, the state-of-art institution in this hilly region will inspire youth to discover their potentials and use their innovative skills to find a source of livelihood in later life.



The "DBT-NIPGR-Pandit Jaiwant Ram Upmanyu Science Museum" set up by the National Institute of Plant Genome Research, an autonomous institute of Department of Biotechnology, at Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS), Chamba will help infuse scientific temper among the school children.

Speaking at the occasion, the Union Minister said,"Himachal being a Himalayan State with rich biodiversity is most suitable for promotion of Agri-tech startups and the Department of Biotechnology is willing to hand-hold the young innovators to take a plunge in the ongoing startup boom in the country."

He said, the geography and climatic conditions in Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh favour the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants and these can be developed into Agri-tech and aromatic enterprises. The Minister offered Chief Minister Jairam Thakur all help to study and implement CSIR supported Aroma Mission in Jammu and Kashmir, which can be replicated in a big way in Himachal.





The Minister was happy to note that Chamba has been ranked second in Health and Nutrition in March 2019, ranked among best districts in basic infrastructure in November 2020 and overall second in October 2021 in the country among the 117 districts identified across the country by NITI Aayog. He added that Aspirational District concept is based on objective parameters and it is scientifically designed with evaluation based on certain essential indices.

Singh said the Ministry of Science and Technology has taken an initiative to install 75 science museums in different Aspirational districts of the country. He said the purpose of these science museums is not only to apprise the scientific journey and achievements of India in the last 75 years of Independent India but also to infuse scientific temper among the school children.

He underlined that this initiative will lead to science-based, rational and progressive thinking among the students so that they are encouraged to take science as a career and spread scientific vision in society, besides giving shape to critical thinking in the form of lucrative start-up ventures.



Singh said the establishment of these science museums should not only cherish the rich scientific heritage of our country but also emerge as crucibles of innovation and invoke curiosity and enthusiasm in the students and the youth.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Aspirational Districts programme closely focuses on improving people's ability to participate fully in the burgeoning economy. Districts are encouraged to first catch up with the best district within their state, and subsequently aspire to become one of the best in the country, by competing with, and learning from others in the spirit of competitive and cooperative federalism. (ANI)

