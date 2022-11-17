With 'Samvad', 'Satyanarayan Katha' BJP's Mahila Morcha playing a key role in Gujarat poll campaign

By Suchitra Mukherjee

Gandhinagar (Gujrat) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is harnessing the strength of the Mahila Morcha as it is working on a war footing ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

"50 per cent of Gujarat's population belongs to women voters, in such a situation, to contact them, to know what their aspirations are, to establish a dialogue with them, and to conduct various important programs in the Gujarat assembly elections, Mahila Morcha is working in full readiness," said President of Mahila Morcha, Deepika Sarvada in a conversation with ANI.

The president of Gujarat Mahila Morcha said that the members of the Mahila Morcha are going from village to village and covering all its 182 constituencies, with an aim to collect information for the resolution (Sankalp) letter which will be issued by BJP.

Deepika Sarvada said that the sisters of Mahila Morcha are narrating the stories of Satyanarayan, in every Mandal, at every power centre, and at every booth. "We are doing this so that our brother Narendra Modi gets strength," she said.

The Mahila Morcha wants to know the opinion of women voters and their aspirations. This information has been collected from women for the last 5 days, says the Mahila Morcha president.

An event was organised in Banaskantha where National Union Minister Purushottam Rupala met with 10,000 animal husbandry women.



"Another event was organised in Anand for first-time voters," she said.

Union Minister Smriti Irani took the opinion of the student studying in college. After collecting their opinions the information was given to the resolution (Sankalp) box.

Mahila Morcha has gone to every village with the Sankalp box and has made a resolution to collect information from women.

Deepika Sarvada expressed confidence that BJP will give its best performance in the Gujarat elections and added that the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will blossom and Mahila Morcha is preparing for that.

"Mahila Morcha workers from different states are coming to all the metropolitan cities to spread the word about Gujarat elections. In all the Vidhan sabhas in districts Mahila Morcha volunteers are connected with our Vidhan Sabha's convenor," she said.

President Deepika Sarvada said that right now Mahila Morcha is working in small groups sitting at the booth level, like when Ramsetu was built, there was a small contribution in making Ramsetu, in the same way, Mahila Morcha, our women have made a big contribution in this election. They have been going to every booth and holding small group meetings.

"Mahila Morcha has a big responsibility for our 50 per cent women who came out to vote. We can say that without the upliftment of half the population, the country's development is not possible. All the sisters of Gujarat are contributing to turn our country from developing to developed," said Deepika Sarvada while speaking to ANI. (ANI)

