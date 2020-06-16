With schools shut, dip in production, less umbrellas sold this monsoon, say shopkeepers in Kerala's Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 16 (ANI): While the monsoon arrived in the first week of June in Kerala, owners of umbrella shops in Kochi say sales have been dull this year as production had dipped during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, Fahan, the owner of a retail shop here said, ''Umbrella sales has been dull this year compared to last year. Rains have started here but still can't see any rush to purchase umbrellas. During these days, the number of customers is very less. Due to a lack of production, it is becoming difficult to obtain umbrellas in the market. These two to three months are usually good sale months but not this time. It is also one of the reasons that the schools here are not open.''

Another wholesale umbrella shop owner, Shaju said that at present the business is 60 per cent less than usual.

'Despite the rainy season, children's umbrellas are not getting sold as schools are not open. Three-fold fancy umbrellas usually get good business. This time it is dull. It is a setback due to the lockdown and lack of trade in footpaths. There are no Chinese umbrellas this time. We are not taking too much stock. During last year's monsoon, around 500 umbrellas were sold in a day. Now it is around 250," he added. (ANI)

