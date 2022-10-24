With special mention to Virat Kohli, Modi hails India's victory over Pakistan

New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India's thrilling win against arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in their opening match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 and lauded Virat Kohli for his unbeaten knock.

"The India team bags a well fought victory! Congratulations for an outstanding performance today," Modi said in a tweet with a special mention to Virat Kohli for his "spectacular innings".

"A special mention to @imVkohli for a spectacular innings in which he demonstrated remarkable tenacity. Best wishes for the games ahead," he added.

'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 83 as India pulled off a miracle four-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the final over thriller at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. With this win, India is at top of Group 2 with two points.

Talking about the match, chasing 160, India got off to a terrible start as opener KL Rahul was sent back to the pavilion by the pacer Naseem Shah for just four of eight balls. The opener disappointed in a crucial match once again, with an inside edge landing straight into the stumps. India was 7/1 at this point.

India received a second jolt when captain Rohit nicked one straight into the slips to Iftikhar Ahmed. The skipper lost his wicket for just 4 off 7 balls to pacer Haris Rauf. India was two down at 10 runs in 3.2 overs.

India reached the 50-run mark in 10.3 overs. Pandya hit Mohammad Nawaz for a huge six at the start of the 12th over, hitting the first six of the innings. Nawaz was hit for two more sixes, including a straight hit by Virat, giving India a valuable over which gave them 20 runs. The duo brought up their 50-run stand in 40 balls.



At the end of 15 overs, India touched the 100-run mark. India was at 100/4, with Virat (42*) and Hardik (32*) at the crease. Thanks to these two, Men in Blue made a solid recovery, getting 55 runs in the last five overs.

Rauf swung some momentum to Pakistan's side with an economical 16th over, conceding six. India needed 54 off 24 balls. Six runs came from the next over, reducing the equation to 48 off 18 balls.

Virat reached his half-century in 43 balls. The star batter swung the tides in favour of India once again, helping India get 17 more runs. Men in Blue needed 31 off 12 balls.

After Rauf dominated the 19th over, Virat swung things into India's favour with two sixes in two balls. India needed 16 in the final over.

This pair of beloved players had to strike big in the last over, having scored 113 off 77 balls in their 77 balls. Pandya departed to Nawaz's first ball, scoring 40 off 37 balls. India needed 16 off 5 balls and the 'Finisher' Dinesh Karthik was at the crease with Kohli. However, he was also stumped with two runs left and one ball to go.

Ashwin finished the match with a single, helping India clinch a four-wicket win. India finished at 160/6, with Kohli scoring an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, with six fours and four sixes and Ashwin unbeaten at 1.

Rauf (2/36) and Nawaz (2/42) were the picks of the bowlers for Pakistan. Naseem took a wicket too. (ANI)

