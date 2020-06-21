With spike of 133 new cases, COVID-19 count reaches 5,388 in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 21 (ANI): With an increase of 133 new cases, the COVID-19 count in Assam reached 5,388 on Sunday.

According to the State Health Department, this includes 3,202 cured and discharged patients, and 2,174 active cases.

Nine deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the state, while three patients have migrated.

With the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count reached 4,10,461 on Sunday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

