With spike of 36,469 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 79,46,429

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): With 36,469 new COVID-19 cases, India's total cases surged to 79,46,429, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 488 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,19,502, as per the Ministry.

The total active coronavirus cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in the last 24 hours. The total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

With 1,34,657 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,70,660 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,348 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 75,442 active cases, while 7,19,558 people have recovered and 10,947 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kerala has 93,848 active cases, while 3,02,017 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,352 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 37,190 active cases, while Tamil Nadu and the national capital Delhi have 29,268 and 25,786 active cases respectively.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,44,20,894 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 26th October. Of these 9,58,116 samples were tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)