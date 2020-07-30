With spike of 52,123 COVID-19 cases, India's count reaches 15,83,792

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): With a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-19 positive cases, the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

This includes 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the Health Ministry added. A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968.

Maharashtra reported 266 deaths and 11,147 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of cases stand at 4,11,798 including 2,48,615 recovered cases and 1,48,150 active cases, according to the state's health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,864 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 2,39,978. The death toll is at 3,838 in the state.

5,295 patients were discharged today. There are 57,962 active cases in the state, as per Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department.

Delhi reported 1,093 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,091 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the national capital rise to 1,34,403 including 1,19,724 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,936 deaths, as per the Government of Delhi.

A total of 5,531 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,944 rapid antigen tests were conducted today, with 10,13,694 tests conducted so far, according to the Government of Delhi.

Gujarat reported 1,159 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The state's tally rises to 60,285 including 13,793 active cases, 44,074 cured/discharged and 2,418 deaths, as per Gujarat Health Department.

Madhya Pradesh reported 13 deaths and 834 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the State to 30,968 including 21,657 recovered cases, 8,454 active cases and 857 deaths, according to the state's health department.

Karnataka reported 6,128 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 deaths today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 1,18,632 including 69,700 active cases and 2,230 deaths, according to the state's health department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,167 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 1,30,557, including 1,281 deaths and 60,024 patients discharged, as per the State's Command Control Room.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 450 new cases of COVID-19 today, 83 from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division. The total number of cases stands at 19,869 including 7,662 actives cases, 11,842 recoveries and 365 deaths.

Uttarakhand reported 199 COVID-19 cases and 185 cases of discharge today. The total cases rise to 7,065, including 76 deaths and 3,996 cases of recovery, according to Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19.

Punjab reported 511 new COVID-19 cases today. The total number of cases now stands at 15,456 including 4,577 active cases, 10,509 discharged cases and 370 deaths, according to Department of Information & Public Relations, Punjab Government.

Haryana reported 623 new COVID-19 cases today; the total number of cases in the state reaches 34,254. There are 6,497 active cases while the death toll stands at 417, as per the state's health department.

Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 5,704 with 215 new cases reported today. The number of active and recovered cases in the state are 1,657 and 4,005 respectively. The death toll is at 42, as per the state's health department.

With 1,156 new COVID-19 cases reported till 8:30 pm on Thursday, Rajasthan's tally reached 40,936. Besides, 13 deaths were also recorded in the state, taking the death toll to 667. There are 11,038 active coronavirus cases, informed the state health department today.

Manipur reports 47 new cases today, taking the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the State to 2,505. The number of active and recovered cases are 829 and 1,672 respectively. The death toll is at four, as per the Manipur government. (ANI)