With spike of 54,366 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 77,61,312

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): With an increase of 54,366 new cases and 690 deaths, India's COVID-19 count reached 77,61,312 on Friday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 6,95,509 active cases and 69,48,497 cured and discharged patients.

With 690 deaths, the toll due to the disease has now mounted to 1,17,306 in the country.

With 1,59,346 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,15,679 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,633 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,00,459 active cases, while 6,71,618 people have recovered, 10,696 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Kerala has 93,527 active cases, while 2,67,082 patients have been cured so far in the state along with 1,232 deaths reported due to the disease.

West Bengal has 35,579 active cases, while Tamil Nadu (35,480) and the national capital Delhi has 24,117.

Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the number of samples tested for COVID-19 has crossed the 10-crore mark in the country.

"10,01,13,085 samples tested for COVID-19 up to October 22. Of these, 14,42,722 samples were tested yesterday (Thursday)," as per the ICMR. (ANI)