With spike of 55,722 cases, India's coronavirus tally crosses 75-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): With a spike of 55,722 new COVID-19 cases and 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases (dip by 11,256 since yesterday) and 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 66,399 since yesterday). With 579 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,610.

"India's Active Cases have fallen below 8L after 6 weeks and continue to slide further down. 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases, and only 3 are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload," MoHFW said in a tweet.



With 1,83,456 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,69,810 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,115 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,09,283 active cases, while 6,45,825 people have recovered, 10,478 have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Delhi has 22,884 total active cases, 2,98,853 recovered and 5,981 deaths reported so far.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 9,50,83,976 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Saturday. This includes 8,59,786 samples tested on October 18. (ANI)

