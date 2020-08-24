With spike of 61,408 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 31-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): India recorded 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's tally to over 31 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

The country's total coronavirus count has reached 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases.

With 836 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll climbed to 57,542.

Maharashtra has 1,71,859 active cases, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 89,742 active cases.

As many as 6,09,917 samples were tested on August 23 while a total of 3,59,02,137 samples have been tested so far.

57,468 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry said that the gap between recoveries and COVID-19 active cases continues to widen as the recoveries are more than 3 times the active cases.

"The gap between Recoveries and #COVID19 Active Cases continues to widen. The Recoveries are more than 3 times the Active Cases," MOHFW tweeted.

"This is because of effective implementation of Centre led policies ensuring efficient clinical management in hospital settings for critical patients, and supervised Home Isolation for moderate & mild ones," the Ministry said in another tweet. (ANI)

