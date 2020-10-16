With spike of 63,371 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 73,70,469

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): With a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,70,469 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,04,528 active cases, and 64,53,780 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 895 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,12,161 in the country.

Meanwhile, with 1,92,936 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,30,483 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 41,196 died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,13,557 active cases; while 6,20,008 people have recovered, 10,283 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Kerala currently has 94,609 active cases. As many as 2,22,231 people have recovered from the viral infection there, 1,089 people have lost their lives to it.

Andhra Pradesh has 40,047 active and 7,25,099 cured cases, besides 6,357 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has 41,872 active cases, with 6,22,458 recoveries, alongside 10,472 fatalities.

Delhi's count of active cases is at 22,605, while 2,92,502 patients have recovered, besides 5,924 succumbing to the disease.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country crossed the 9.2-crore mark.

A total 9,22,54,927samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Thursday. This includes 10,28,622 samples tested on October 15. (ANI)