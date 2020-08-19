With spike of 64,531 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 27,67,274

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): With a spike of 64,531 cases and 1,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 reached 27,67,274 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,76,514 active cases, 20,37,871 discharged/migrated patients and 52,889 deaths, according to the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total samples tested up to August 18 in the country is 3,17,42,782, including 8,01,518 samples tested yesterday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state from the infection with 1,56,920 active cases while 4,37,870 patients have been discharged/migrated. The toll in the state due to the disease has risen to 20,687.

Tamil Nadu has 53,860 active cases, 2,89,787 discharged/migrated patients and 6,007 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 85,130 active cases while 2,18,311 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated and 2,820 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.

Delhi, on the other hand, has 11,068 active cases while 1,39,447 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 4,226 fatalities. (ANI)