With spike of 67,708 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 73,07,098

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): With a spike of 67,708 new cases and 680 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 73,07,098 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,12,390 active cases, and 63,83,442 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 680 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,11,266 in the country.

Meanwhile, with 1,96,761 active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,16,769 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 40,859 died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka has 1,14,006 active cases; while 6,11,167 people have recovered, 10,198 succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Kerala currently has 93,925 active cases. As many as 2,15,149 people have recovered from the viral infection there, while 1,066 people have lost their lives to it.

Andhra Pradesh has 41,669 active and 7,19,477 cured cases, besides 6,319 deaths.

Tamil Nadu has 42,566 active cases, with 6,17,403 recoveries, alongside 10,423 fatalities.

Delhi's count of active cases is at 21,903, while 2,89,747 patients have recovered, besides 5,898 succumbing to the disease.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total samples tested for COVID-19 in the country crossed the 9-crore mark.

A total 9,12,26,305 samples have been tested in the country for COVID-19 till Wednesday. This includes 11,36,183 samples tested on October 14. (ANI)