With spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 69,79,424

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): India reported a spike of 73,272 new COVID-19 cases and 926 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. With this new surge in the COVID-19 cases, the country's coronavirus count has reached 69,79,424.

The total number of cases include 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,07,416 deaths.

At present, Maharashtra continues to be at the top of the country's COVID-19 tally with 2,21,156 active cases.

As per the data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 11,64,018 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Friday. Over 8.57 crore samples of COVID-19 have been tested so far in the country.

Karnataka reported 10,517 new COVID-19 cases, 8,337 discharges and 102 deaths today, taking total cases to 7,00,786 including 5,69,947 discharges and 9,891 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,20,929, said State Health Department.

Maharashtra reported 11,416 new COVID-19 cases, 308 deaths and 26,440 discharges today. Total cases in the state rose to 15,17,434, including 40,040 deaths and 12,55,779 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,21,156, according to the State Health Department.

Rajasthan recorded 2,123 new COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths today. The total cases in the state rose to 1,56,908, including 1,636 deaths, 1,33,918 recoveries and 21,354 active cases, the Government of Rajasthan informed.

Uttarakhand reported 462 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 54,525 including 7,321 active cases, 46,186 recoveries and 734 deaths, said State Health Department.

Manipur recorded 282 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths today. The total number of cases in the State rose to 13,092 including 10,306 recoveries, 2,698 active cases and 88 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

As many as 96 new positive cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Chandigarh today. The total number of positive cases now stands at 13,081 including 1,229 active cases, 11,662 recoveries and 190 deaths, said UT Administration.

Punjab reported 890 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths today, taking the total number of cases to 1,23,317 including 9,752 active cases and 3,798 deaths, said State Government.

Delhi reported 2,866 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths over the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 3,06,559 out of which 22,007 are active patients. 2,78,812 patients discharged so far, according to the Delhi Government.

Kerala reported 11,755 new COVID-19 positive cases and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases in the state rose to 95,918 including 7,570 recoveries and 978 deaths, said State Government.

As many as 5,653 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the State is now at 7,50,517 including 46,624 active cases, 6,97,699 recoveries and 6,194 deaths so far, according to the State Government.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,242 new COVID-19 cases, 5,222 recoveries and 67 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 6,51,370, including 5,97,033 discharged cases, 10,187 deaths and 44,150 active cases, according to the State Health Department.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 635 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the UT rise to 83,064 including 10,796 active cases, 70,955 recoveries and 1,313 deaths, according to the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Puducherry recorded 337 new COVID-19 cases, one death and 411 discharges today. Total cases in the Union Territory rose to 31,233, including 559 deaths and 25,955 recoveries, said Government of Puducherry.

As many as 127 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking total positive cases to 24,862 in the force, including 22,300 recoveries, 2,303 active cases, and 259 deaths, Maharashtra Police informed. (ANI)