With spike of 75,809 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 42,80,423

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): With a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 42,80,423, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

As many as 1,133 deaths were reported during the 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 42,80,423 including 8,83,697 active cases, 33,23,951 cured/discharged/migrated & 72,775 deaths," the Health Ministry added.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State which on Monday reported 16,429 new COVID-19 cases. The State's tally of coronavirus infected cases has reached 9,23,641, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of cases in the State includes 6,59,322 recoveries and 27,027 deaths while active cases stood at 2,36,934.

The national capital has reported 2,077 new COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID-19 count to 1,93,526, said the Delhi Health Department on Monday.

The total number of samples tested up to September 7 is 5,06,50,128 including 10,98,621 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)