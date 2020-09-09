With spike of 89,706 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 43-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): India's COVID-19 case tally has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

"The total case tally stands at 43,70,129 including 8,97,394 active cases, 33,98,845 cured/discharged/migrated and 73,890 deaths," the Ministry added.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu -- account for nearly 70 per cent of deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra accounts for 27 per cent of the total active cases, Andhra Pradesh 11 per cent, Karnataka 10.98 per cent, Uttar Pradesh about seven per cent, and Tamil Nadu around six per cent.

"A total of 5,18,04,677 samples tested up to September 8, 2020. Of these, 11,54,549 samples were tested yesterday," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. (ANI)