With spike of 97,894 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 51-lakh mark

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The total case tally in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has 2,97,506 active cases of coronavirus, the highest in the country. While Karnataka with 1,01,645 cases, Uttar Pradesh (96,7002), Andhra Pradesh (90,279) and Delhi (30,914) are also on the list.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,05,65,728 samples were tested up to September 16 for COVID-19. Of these, 11,36,613 samples tested yesterday. (ANI)