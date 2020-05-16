With spike of close to 4000 cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 85,940

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): With 3,970 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the count of total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll due to the infection also reached 2,752 with an increase of 103 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry.

The number of active cases in the country now stands at 53,035, while the number of patients who have been cured and discharged stands at 30,152, one patient has also migrated.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 count is the highest among states in the country with 29,100 confirmed cases.

However, 6,564 patients have recovered in Maharashtra, while almost 40 per cent of nationwide deaths, 1,068, owing to the disease have been reported from the state alone.

Tamil Nadu with 10,108 and Gujarat with 9,931 COVID-19 cases, respectively, are the two next worst-affected states in the country. The national capital, Delhi, with 8,895 confirmed cases is also higher up in the list. (ANI)