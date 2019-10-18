With upcoming festivals, HC directs Bihar govt to carry out cleanliness drive in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Patna High Court">Patna High Court on Friday directed the Bihar government to undertake on a war footing a cleanliness drive in Patna in view of the upcoming festivals.

A division bench of Justices SA Pandey and Parthsarathi directed the state government to file a detailed report on the measures being taken by it to prevent communicable diseases like Dengue.

The court passed directions while hearing on a complaint filed by some Patna High Court">Patna High Court lawyers.

Patna Municipal Corporation and the state government were directed to file the report on the next date of hearing on October 25.

Patna faced waterlogging, with some parts of the city being remained submerged for several days last month. (ANI)

