Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri: AAP MP to VP Naidu over actor's controversial remarks

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday requested Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to withdraw Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri award in the wake of her remarks on India's independence.

In the official letter written to Vice President Naidu, Singh said, "Such statements are being made with the aim of humiliating the freedom fighters, bypassing the martyrdom of millions and the struggle of years. The story of every Indian who fought for freedom has been infused with patriotism in generations. Here a woman holding a Padma Shri by a crooked mentality chooses to make such anti-national statements in the greed of position and is an insult to every Indian."



"Her Padma Shri award should be withdrawn so that at least the dignity of this honour can be saved. No one should have the right to hurt the sentiments of the countrymen by such remarks. Therefore, it is requested that under Rule 267, other business of the House should be adjourned and serious discussion should be held in respect of the independence struggle of the nation," Singh added.

Earlier in November, Kangana Ranaut had said that India's independence was a 'bheekh (handout)' and claimed that the country got its real Independence after 2014 when the PM Modi led BJP government came into power.



Also in her Instagram story, she said that freedom fighters were "handed over" to the British by those "who had no courage" to fight oppression but were "power-hungry" and "cunning".

Taking a dig at Mahatma Gandhi, she added, "Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely."

Kangana further claimed that Gandhi "never supported" Bhagat Singh or Subhas Chandra Bose. "So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes," the actor added.

Her comments regarding India's independence struggle drew flak from several politicians and others, following which, many demanded that the Centre take back Kangana's Padma Shri honour for insulting the country's independence battle.

Kangana had received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the capital on November 8. (ANI)

