MRCC President Eknath Gaikwad along with senior leaders met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari today [Picture Courtesy: Mumbai Congress/Twitter}
MRCC President Eknath Gaikwad along with senior leaders met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari today [Picture Courtesy: Mumbai Congress/Twitter}

Withdrawal limit should be increased: Eknath Gaikwad on PMC Bank crisis

ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad on Tuesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the PMC Bank crisis and suggested that the Reserve Bank of India should increase the withdrawal limit to Rs 2 lakh per month for saving account and Rs 5 lakh per month for current account.
"While the PMC Bank is not able to provide a solution to the problem, it is not willing to give any answers either. Those who depend on their PMC Bank accounts for going about their daily lives are left not only without access to their own money but also without any answers. This has also resulted in widespread distrust among the general public towards the banking system in India," Gaikwad wrote.
"16 lakh account holders of PMC Bank are under stress, and 11 of them have died due to shock and uncertainty. Account-holders demand arrest of all Directors of PMC Bank and also RBI auditors who overlooked this scam for 11 long years. Case of 'Dereliction of Duty' and negligence should be filed on RBI officials," he added.
Gaikwad said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should discuss this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a "revival package or merger should be given to PMC Bank."
"Agencies like EOW have worked out this fraud to be of Rs 6,500 crore. Hence a minimum of Rs 4,000 crore should be infused by Union Home Minister. This amount can be compensated against the property/collateral security seized by EOW which amounts to Rs 6,000 crore," Gaikwad said.
"Not letting account holders withdraw their own legitimate money is a violation of our fundamental right protected by the Constitution of India... The withdrawal limit of RBI should be increased to Rs 2 lakh per month in saving account and Rs 5 lakh per month in the current account," he added.
"MRCC President Eknath Gaikwad along with senior leaders met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari today and submitted a memorandum on #PMCBankCrisis demanding: Merger/Revival package to Bank, Action on PMC Directors, RBI auditors, and Withdrawal from multiple accounts to be allowed," read a post on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Congress.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had enhanced the withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000.
Hundreds of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank account holders protested outside the Bombay High Court here on Tuesday after it refused to interfere into an RBI order restricting the limit of money withdrawal.
The protestors, who have petitioned in the court seeking relief on withdrawal limit, expressed dissatisfaction "with the manner the court was handling the case".
During the course of hearing, the high court said the petitioners can go to the RBI to get Rs 50,000 withdrawal limit extended and refused to interfere into the RBI order. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:54 IST

Kamal Haasan open for alliance with Rajinikanth for 'development...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said that if needed he and his friend of over four decades, southern superstar Rajinikanth can "come together for the development of Tamil Nadu".

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:53 IST

CISF nabs person impersonating as Lufthansa Airlines pilot at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a Delhi-based man at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly impersonating as a Lufthansa Airlines pilot, officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:43 IST

765 arrested in stone pelting cases in J-K, tourism earns Rs 25...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Security forces have arrested 765 people in Jammu and Kashmir in 190 cases related to "stone-pelting/ law and order" since the repeal of Article 370, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday and noted that revenue of Rs 25.12 crore was generated in the last six months throug

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:37 IST

Delhi: Sonia to chair Congress Lok Sabha MPs meeting tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A meeting of Lok Sabha parliamentarians from Congress party is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:24 IST

Speaker pulls up officials for absence at parliamentary panel...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has pulled up officials including three municipal commissioners, DDA Vice Chairman and CEO of Delhi Jal Board who were not present at the meeting of Parliament's standing committee on Urban Development on Friday which was called over Delhi

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:20 IST

People hurled chairs at each other during Qawwali event in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): A Qawwali event in Haridwar was turned into an unruly event after a fight reportedly broke out over seating arrangements and people hurled chairs at one another during the event.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:15 IST

Centre says it issues advisories to states, UTs to check mob...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Central government on Tuesday informed Lok Sabha on that it has issued advisories to state and UTs to take measures to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:13 IST

Speaker warns members not to speak to Chair from well of House

New Delhi [India] Nov 19, (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday warned members that he will be forced to take action if they try to address the chair while protesting from the well of the House.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:13 IST

Robot CYBIRA launched to aid cops in Visakhapatnam to take complaints

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): In a bid to improve the efficiency to address the complaints, Visakhapatnam Police have launched first of its kind cybersecurity interactive robotic agent robot, CYBIRA stationed at Maharanipeta Police Station, which can automatically take complain

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:00 IST

Death toll of migratory birds in Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake...

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Over 15,000 migratory birds have been found dead so far near Rajasthan's Sambhar Salt Lake so far. Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Sukhram Bishnoi on Tuesday said that soon a wildlife check post will be opened to avoid such incidents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:55 IST

K'taka govt announces global innovation alliance to help...

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], Nov 19 (ANI): Government of Karnataka on Tuesday announced the launch of Global Innovation Alliances Market Access Program (GIA MAP) at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019 here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:29 IST

Delhi HC continues stay on deputation of IPS officers up to IG...

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday continued the stay on deputation of IPS officers up to IG rank in ITBP till the next hearing.

Read More
iocl