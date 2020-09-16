Without naming, Cong MLA writes to Rajasthan CM; demands removal of 'most corrupt' minister

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], September 16 (ANI): Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, demanding the removal of a state minister whom he describes as 'most corrupt'.



In a letter dated September 14, demanding the removal of the minister, Kundanpur wrote in Hindi saying, "This minister is a mafia of corruption. I don't want to name the person."

In the letter, the MLA requested, "It is required that the most corrupt minister of the cabinet should be removed so as to send a message to the people." (ANI)

