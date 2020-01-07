Witness in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case accuses Sajjan Kumar of instigating mob

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case again accused jailed Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and recognised him as the main person who instigated and led the mob during the riots.

The cross-examination of witness Joginder Singh concluded in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case today.

He was cross-examined by Sajjan Kumar's lawyer in the Patiala House Court in connection with a case relating to the Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Today, the District Judge DK Sharma asked the investigation agency to give the scheduled list of witnesses pending in the case on the next date, which is on January 30.

Earlier, witness Cham Kaur was cross-examined on her earlier statement by Sajjan Kumar's lawyer.

This case too is related to the 1984 riots that took place in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi. Sajjan Kumar, who is the main accused in the case as well was produced today before the court by Mandoli jail authorities.

The former Congress leader is serving a life term in the case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a Gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. On December 17, 2018, the Patiala House Court convicted Kumar in this case and awarded him a life term.

Two weeks after Kumar was awarded life sentence by the court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, the Congress leader surrendered at the Karkardooma District Court. (ANI)

