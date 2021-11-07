Witness in drugs on cruise case alleges Rs 18 cr bribe settlement to implicate Aryan Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Vijay Pagare, who claims to be an eyewitness in the ongoing drugs on cruise case, alleged that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was framed deliberately by some people to make money. He says that he was in touch with Sunil Patil, Manish Bhanushali etc for some reason during September 27 and October 3. He also claims that he went near the NCB office on 3rd October with Bhanushali.

"We reached the NCB office where I saw the whole atmosphere. When I reached the hotel back, I saw the news on TV that Shah Rukh Khan's son has been caught. Then I understood that there is a big mess and Aryan Khan has been implicated," he said



"On October 3, Bhanushali met me & asked me to go with him to get money. While I was with him in the car, I heard them saying that a deal of Rs 25 crores was scheduled but settled on Rs 18 crores and Rs 50 lakhs taken", Pagare said.

Pagare further said,"I had given money to Sunil Patil in 2018-19 for some work & for the last 6 months, I was following him to get that money back. This year in September, we were in a hotel room where Sunil Patil told Bhanushali that a big game has happened and we need to leave for Ahmedabad. They returned from Ahmedabad only on 3rd October and Bhanushali asked me to accompany him to get my money back".

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

